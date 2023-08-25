business Live: Nifty set for 5th straight weekly loss? Paytm in focus| Time to invest in multi-asset funds? Indian equity benchmarks are likely to stay in the range of 19,250-19,600 in coming sessions, as an attempt at a rally fizzled out due to strong bear attack. The index lost nearly 200 points from day's high and closed lower by 57 points at 19,387. Experts say a new leg of rally is possible only if the index successfully manages to close above the 19,500 mark in coming sessions. Overnight on Wall Street, stocks fell sharply after a tech rally, sparked by stronger-than-expected Nvidia results, was short-lived. All eyes will be on US fed chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech that will provide further clues to the US central bank’s future rate trajectory. Asian markets are also drifting lower with the GIFT Nifty hinting at a start below the 19,300 mark. Stocks in focus will be Paytm, Coforge, Kaynes Tech among others. Also, should you invest in multi-asset funds to beat the market volatility and ensure inflation-beating returns? Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Deepak Ramaraju, Senior Fund Manager, Shriram Asset Management Company and Raja Venkatraman, Co-founder, Neotrader.