business Live: Nifty below 20-DMA, what next? Titan lacks shine; IndiGo back in black | SBFC Finance IPO Indian benchmark indices slumped as much as 1.5 per cent on Wednesday amid a global selloff triggered by Fitch Ratings’ downgrade of US government debt. The Sensex plunged 1,027 points, or 1.5 per cent, in intra-day trade before recouping some of the losses to end the session at 65,783, down 676 points, or 1.02 per cent, from the previous day’s closing. The Nifty50 index, on the other hand, settled 207 points, or 1.1 per cent, lower at 19,526. At one point, the 50-share index was down 300 points, or 1.53 per cent. Wall Street ended in the red last night while Asia is largely in the negative zone this morning. Should we brace for more selloff and is this correction an opportunity in disguise? Also stocks in focus today will be Titan, IndiGo, HPCL, Airtel, Sun Pharma among others. Meanwhile, SBFC Finance IPO kicks off for subscription today. Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Aamar Deo Singh, Senior Vice President, Angelone and market expert Hemang Jani.