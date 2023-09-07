announcements Live: Nifty Above 19600; What Next? TCS, Paytm In Focus| Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Jawan Hits Theatres Indian equity market rebounded smartly in late trade and closed higher for yet another session with continuing higher highs formation on the Nifty50 for four days in a row. Experts say the index can possibly start marching towards 19,700-19,750 area in coming sessions, with immediate support at 19,500-19,400 levels. The BSE Sensex climbed 100 points to 65,881, while the Nifty50 rose 36 points to 19,611 amid volatility, staging a smart recovery in the last hour of trade. The broader markets saw consolidation after recent sharp upside, but closed higher with moderate gains, while the volatility continued to slide, with the India VIX declining by 1.27 percent from 10.82 to 10.68 levels. This morning the cues from global markets are pretty downbeat with Wall Street clocking overnight losses following stronger than expected US economic data. Asian markets too start the day on the back foot with GIFT Nifty hinting at a lower start. Stocks in focus will be Paytm, RIL and TCS among others. Meanwhile, The wait is finally over as Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan hits the theatres. As per trade analysts, Jawan will get box office opening of Rs 100 cr, with Rs 40 cr coming from the overseas market and the remaining Rs 60 cr from the domestic market. Will it weave box office magic? Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Kunal Rambhia, Fund Manager for Technical and derivatives, The Streets.