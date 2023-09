business LIVE: Base metals rally as China ramps up economic support | Commodities Corner Prices of most base metals are rallying as China rolled out more measures to support its yuan and property market, a key demand sector for metals. Beijing has issued a raft of measures to revive its crisis-hit property market. Base metals that form raw material for contstruction activity are seeing a good run up. Iron ore prices are at a 5-week high, Steel at 1 month high, while Aluminum at 3-week high. Manisha Gupta discusses trade in base metals with Navneet Damani of Motilal Oswal on this edition of commodity corner