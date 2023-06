business Indian markets knocking at life high; why are FMCG stocks rallying? LIC Hikes TechM Stake | RBI Policy Indian stock markets rose sharply in the last hour of trade on Wednesday. Both Sensex and Nifty 50 ended at a six months closing high. FMCG and IT shares led the indices higher. India's market capitalisation hit $3.5 trillion for the first time since Decemeber 1, 2022. Will the stock market hit a record high this week? All eyes will be on the RBI policy today and whether the central bank will shift its stance to neutral from withdrawal of accommodation. Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Latha Venkatesh on what to expect. Kaustubh Pawaskar of Sharekhan decodes why FMCG stocks are rallying and Milan Vaishnav of Gemstone Equity Research shares some interesting trading strategies. Watch!