    Indian benchmark equities 300 points shy of all-time high | Titagarh Wagons, TVS Motors in Focus

    Nifty fell below the 18,600 levels, while sensex too shed over 200 points in two consecutive sessions, showing potential for further profit booking. Meanwhile Moody's sees India's GDP expanding 6-6.3% in Q1, but also flags fiscal slippage risks. Among stocks in focus, Titagarch wagon, Interglobe aviation & TVS Motors will be in the spotlight. @Stacypereira89 discusses all this with Karan Taurani, Senior VP, Elara Securities and Axis Sec- VP- Research Rajesh Palviya on Morning Trade

    first published: Jun 12, 2023 08:33 am

