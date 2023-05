business Fed warms up to pause after 25 bps rate hike but why is cheer missing? | Fed hike & market impact US Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 basis points, its 10th increase in the last 14 months. At 5-5.25% interest rates are now at a 16-year high in the US. But the central bank has warmed up to a possible pause in its June policy. Chairman Jerome Powell has ruled out any rate cut for now as he believes that there is a long way to go before inflation comes down. Watch this chat between Nandita Khemka & Santosh Nair on what the Fed’s comments on future rate path means for the markets going forward.