companies OnePlus 11 Concept With Active Cooling Liquid Tech Displayed At Mobile World Congress | MWC 2023 OnePlus unveiled its latest concept smartphone, the OnePlus 11 Concept, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona. One of the main features of the OnePlus 11 Concept is the new active cooling technology called Active CryoFlux. Check out this concept smartphone with glowing blue liquid flowing through the back of the phone!