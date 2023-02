companies Lenovo's Rollable Display Smartphone & Laptop Showcased at Mobile World Congress | MWC 2023 At Barcelona’s MWC, Lenovo showcased a smartphone with a rollable display. This Motorola Rollable Device’s screen rolls out from 5 inches to 6.5 inches. Another device is a rollable laptop. With the push of a button, Lenovo Rollable PC’s 12.7-inch screen rolls out to become a 15.3-inch screen. Watch this video to know how the rollable screen looks!