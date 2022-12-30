business 1st Computer On A Bullock Cart To $200Bn: Infosys Co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan On Indian IT Rise The Indian IT industry has come a long way since the arrival of an IBM 1620 computer at IIT Kanpur in 1963, carried by a bullock cart. It has now reached a total revenue of over $200 billion and a total workforce of 5 million in FY2022. This journey has been documented in detail by Infosys co-founder and successful startup investor, S “Kris” Gopalakrishnan, N Dayasindhu and Krishnan Narayanan in their book, Against All Odds: The IT story of India. The book is filled with information and data on the IT industry and its second-order effects, providing an inside look at the various factors that contribute to the creation of a thriving sector that is a symbol of India's global rise. In an interview with Moneycontrol, Gopalakrishnan shared his thoughts on missed opportunities in manufacturing, the role of the government in growing the IT industry, his experiences in building Infosys, and why first-generation entrepreneurs tend to succeed in the technology industry.