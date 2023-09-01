Zomato launches AI chatbot to help users decide what to eat

Zomato AI can perform numerous tasks that can meet the customer requirements.

Online food delivery platform Zomato announced the launch of Zomato AI- a personalised chatbot that can help consumers choose the food item they wish to order.

"This intelligent, intuitive, and interactive foodie has been meticulously designed to assist you in placing orders. It aligns with your momentarily unique food & beverage preferences, dietary needs, and even your moods," the company said in a blog post.

Here are some other details about Zomato AI:

How can I download Zomato AI?

Zomato AI is not an exclusive application but it is a chatbot inside the Zomato app itself and will be available in the latest update of the app. Zomato Gold customers can, however, exclusively avail the features of Zomato AI.

What will Zomato AI do?

Zomato AI can perform numerous tasks that can meet the customer requirements. It can also answer some difficult customer questions, pertaining to the moods as far as fitness needs of an individual.

"Can I eat something that is high protein and low carb? What should I eat when I’m hungover?" the blog post said.

These features helps consumers get solutions to their food cravings and also help them get answers to diet-related queries that they may have.

Additionally, Zomato AI will also offer the customer with a widget with the list of restaurants that would serve their favourite dishes.

"Craving a specific dish? Zomato AI will present you with a widget, listing all the restaurants serving your desired dish. Unsure about what to order? No problem! Zomato AI can suggest a list of popular dishes or restaurants, taking the guesswork out of your meal selection," the blog post said.

