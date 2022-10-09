Zomato down? Users report outage

Representative image

The servers of food aggregator Zomato were reported to be down on October 9, as scores of internet users claimed they were unable to place orders online.

According to downdetector.com, a spurt in outage was reported by Zomato users from 7:30 pm onwards. Out of the total user complaints, 95 percent were related to the company's app, the website showed.

The outage was reported from multiple locations across India.

Frustrated users also took to social media to mark their angst.



Zomato is down across cities. pic.twitter.com/XqCcjkI71F — Ishan Tanna (@IshanTanna1) October 9, 2022





@zomatocare @zomato Sunday Hai Aaj!! Don't add to the Monday evening Blues! #zomatodown #zomatonotworking #zomato pic.twitter.com/VQbhbiM934

— EpitomeIndia

"We’re currently not accepting orders online. We’ll be back soon," read the screenshot from the Zomato app, as shared by several users on the internet.

Zomato was yet to react to the user complaints by the time the preliminary reports emerged.

This is the second time within the past couple of weeks when Zomato users, in large numbers, took to social media to report an outage in the company's services. On September 24, similar reports of outage were reported in Delhi. A company spokesperson had then, while speaking to Business Today, cited "bad weather" for the inconvenience caused to the customers.

Zomato, notably, dominates the food delivery market in India. The company has an order volume of around 500 million, and expects to cross the 1.6 billion-mark by 2026.