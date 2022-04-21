Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu's new office is made of mud and straw. See pics

"We need committed local leadership to make our rural offices work. I want to thank them," Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu said.

Sridhar Vembu, who had earlier spoken about building offices in rural areas for Zoho, recently shared photos of one of their new offices build in a farm.

While the Zoho CEO did not reveal the location of the new office, he tweeted that the building -- made of mud and straw -- was comfortable even on a hot day.

"New conference room and small offices, built with mud/straw and limestone cover, upstairs covered by thatched palm leaf. Comfortable even on a hot day," he tweeted.

"I love it so much I have made it my office!"

This is among the 30 such offices run by the company in tier-2 towns.

Zoho has been focusing on opening more rural offices after employees were forced to return to their hometowns during lockdowns at the onset of the pandemic.

According to an Economic Times report, Vembu said that the idea of rural offices was essential for Zoho and that it would require technology leaders within the company to commit to the idea and relocate to work at these offices.

He had even shared details from the research and development office in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli, where about 15 engineers were working in a converted shed in a small farm.

"We need committed local leadership to make our rural offices work. I want to thank them," Vembu had said.



I visited our rural R&D office in Gopalasamudram in Nellai district, about 15 engineers working in a converted shed in a small farm, many of whom working in our @ZohoAnalytics product. We need committed local leadership to make our rural offices work. I want to thank them. pic.twitter.com/L2yzDDzlvr — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) March 11, 2022

“The office can accommodate 30 people. Currently, 18 employees are working here, with most of them belonging to the Zoho Analytics team. Zoho Analytics is the company's cloud-based business intelligence and analytics platform,”Prakasa Raman Valli, product manager - BI Labs, Zoho Corp told Economic Times.

The report added that this year, Zoho intends to open at least ten offices that can accommodate 500-1,000 people in tier-2 or tier-3 cities and towns.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes