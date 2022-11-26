Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu shares company logo he made using Microsoft Paint in 1997

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu

Zoho founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu got nostalgic as he reminisced about the first logo used by his IT company, which he designed using Microsoft Paint in 1997.

Sridhar Vembu shared a picture of the Adventnet logo on Twitter earlier this week. Vembu started Adventnet “somewhere between late 1995 and early 1996,” - as he told Yourstory in an interview in 2021.

The company rebranded to Zoho Corp in 2010. But even as far as till 2009, Adventnet continued using its original logo – the one Vembu had designed using rudimentary tools and “all the design skills” he could muster well over a decade ago.

“Suddenly I felt a rush of nostalgia for this logo I designed for our company, then named AdventNet, circa 1997,” the Zoho CEO wrote on Twitter. “I designed it on Microsoft Paint using all the design skills I could muster and it served as our logo all the way till 2009.”

“Do I have any hope as a logo designer?” he quipped with a laughing emoji at the end.

Zoho crossed the USD 1 billion revenue mark in 2021. The company has business in over 150 countries and has built a user base of over 80 million in the last 25 years of operations.

It provides operating system software for businesses, software for customer relationship management, human resource management, enterprise collaboration platform and GST-compliant accounting software.