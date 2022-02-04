YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's old bungee jumping video from New Zealand is viral. Watch

The video is from 2018 when YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family were vacationing in New Zealand. (Image: ysjaganholic/instagram)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pulled off a stunt that surprised many on social media. No, it wasn’t a political stunt - it had something to do with bungee jumping off a cliff.

In a video shared on an Instagram fan page of the YSR Congress chief, Reddy is seen smiling and waving at the cameras before he jumps off the platform on a cliff (with a slight nudge from the instructor).

The 49-year-old was suspended mid-air before oscillating freely after which the adventure sport concluded. Reddy was seen spreading his arms during the jump. The end of the video cuts to a shot of Reddy legs being untied on a lifeboat in the river below.

The clip, that was just a few seconds long, was shared last month on the fan page. The video is however not recent and was shot in 2018 when the chief minister and his family were vacationing in New Zealand. He bungee jumped from the Kawarau Bungy Centre in Gibbston over the Kawarau River.

Dressed in jeans, jacket and sneakers, the chief minister’s calm and composed jump has surprised many as bungee jumps are considered by many to be quite scary and extreme. Also, politicians are seldom seen taking part in adventure sports, especially in India, and netizens were all praises for the rare feat.

The video went viral and garnered over 1.5 lakh views on Instagram. The comments were also full of praise for Reddy.

“So graceful & full of ease! Who can remain without admiring you,” reads one comment.