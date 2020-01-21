You could buy a luxury car with annual tuition fees paid by British royals

Most members of British royal families go to some of the best educational institutes in the world, and it costs a fortune.

Institut Le Rosey is a name that tops the chart, not only with regard to the highest royal pedigree but also the tuition fees. The posh school in Switzerland is believed to be the most expensive school in the world and charges approximately $1,25,028 annually. It is the alma mater of Prince Rainier of Monaco and King Farouk of Egypt to name a few.

On the other hand, there are schools like the Immaculate Heart High School, where the former Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle studied. Though the fees of the all-girls private school might not be as steep as Le Rosey, it does rival the cost of a luxury car at around $17,500 per year.

Another school in the United States that has been attended by several royals over the years is the Deerfield Academy in Massachusetts. With a tuition fee of more than $55,00 -- that could buy you a luxe apartment in Mumbai’s upscale locales. It does not come as a surprise that King Abdullah II of Jordan was a pupil of this school.

United Kingdom’s co-educational independent boarding school, Marlborough College, also deserves a mention while counting the top schools attended by royalties across the world. From Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and her sister Pippa Middleton to Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice of the British Royal family, all have been educated at this school, where the annual fees are close to $50,000.