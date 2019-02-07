Xiaomi launches Mi Sports Shoes 2 in India for Rs 2,499

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is launching the second edition of their sports shoes in India. The sneakers will be available on Xiaomi’s crowdfunding platform for purchase on the February 6 and will begin shipping in March 2019. The Mi Sports Shoes 2 will be priced at Rs 2,999 with a Rs 500 discount available for a limited period.

The Mi Sports Shoes 2 are designed to offer the wearer a perfect balance between style and performance. Xiaomi’s boasts high-end 5-in-1 uni-moulding technology, a fishbone structure and shock absorption. The shoes provide excellent value for money and will be available in Black, Dark Grey and Blue colours options.

Never Compromise on Tech

Whether it’s lifestyle, gadgets or accessories, Xiaomi doesn’t compromise on technology; and the Mi sports shoes are no exception. 5-in-1 uni-moulding technology combines five different materials to minimise wear damage. The sneakers offer maximum grip along with high level of abrasion resistance and are made with a Uni-body Suspension Balancing patch.

The one-piece upper is crafted using a 3D-elastic knitting process with a breathable and washable fabric mesh, allowing you to literally pick the shoes up and dump them in a machine instead of going through the trouble of handwashing them. The fishbone locking system tightly wraps the instep and can quickly adapt to the change of stretching during the exercise. The sneakers feature non-slip rubber soles that aid in producing greater friction and allow for greater flexibility when you need it the most. Add to that, the elastic foam insole is light and elastic, offering excellent breathability.

The Strategy

For those who aren’t aware, this isn’t Xiaomi’s first foray into the lifestyle market segment. In China, Xiaomi manufactures everything from t-shirts to wallets. Xiaomi’s strategy of selling quality smartphones at competitive prices – sold at cost or with a 5 percent profit margin – finally pays dividend here.

Selling feature-rich smartphones at cost has aided Xiaomi in surpassing Samsung for the number one spot in India’s smartphone market. This has helped build Xiaomi into a trustworthy and reputable brand. And, why wouldn’t you buy a lifestyle product from a brand you can trust will give you the best value for money?