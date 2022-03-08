English
    Women's Day 2022: 7 business leaders every girl can look up to

    On International Women's Day 2022, here are a few women who made a mark in business leadership.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 08, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST
    International Women's Day 2022: Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar and Nykaa's Falguni Nayar.

    On International Women's Day 2022, we take a look at women leaders who inspire millions of women and girls every day. The theme for International Women’s Day 2022 is “Break the bias”. “Imagine a gender-equal world,” read a message on the official website of International Women Day. “A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can forge women's equality.” The day has been observed since the early 1900s - a time of great expansion and turbulence in the industrialised world that saw booming population growth and the rise of radical ideologies.

    Falguni Nayar, the founder and CEO of the beauty and lifestyle retail startup Nykaa which listed with great expectations and has so far gone on to meet all of them. Falguni Nayar, founder and CEO of Nykaa.

    Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar became India’s wealthiest self-made women billionaire with a net worth soaring to $6.5 billion, as shares of the firm surged as much as 79 per cent when they started trading on November 10, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Nykaa’s parent entity, is India’s first women-led unicorn to hit the stock exchange. Nayar, a former investment banker, turned entrepreneur just few months before turning 50. She launched the e-commerce platform in 2012, selling beauty and personal care products through its mobile app and website. Falguni Nayar has piped Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw in terms of assets to become the second wealthiest women in India.

    Gita Gopinath Gita Gopinath

    Gita Gopinath is the first-ever woman Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The IMF promoted her as the First Deputy Managing Director. The Indian-American replaced Geoffrey Okamoto who left the Fund early in 2022.

    Kiran Mazumdar Shaw Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

    Biotech pioneer Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is the founder and executive chairperson of Biocon Limited. Shaw, 68, an authoritative voice in India's pharmaceutical industry, founded Bengaluru-based Biocon Limited in 1978 with just two employees and currently leads the company that is now worth close to Rs 50,000 crore by market-cap and employs more than 11,000 people. in 2020, she featured on the 68th place in the Forbes list of world's 100 most powerful women.

    Sudha Murty Sudha Murty

    Sudha Murty is one of India’s leading philanthropists and an acclaimed writer in Kannada and English. She has more than 30 books and 200 titles to her credit, including novels, non-fiction works, travelogues, technical books and memoirs. Murty, 71, retired from Infosys Foundation (the philanthropic arm of India’s second-largest software exporter, Infosys) in December 2020 after heading it for 25 years, from its inception in 1996.

    Indra Nooyi at World Economic Forum Annual Meeting Davos 2008 via wikimedia commons 2 point 0 Indra Nooyi

    Indra Nooyi, former PepsiCo CEO, is one of the most powerful business leaders in the world. She is one of the two Indian-origin women to become a global CEO, the second being Chanel’s new boss Leena Nair. Nooyi, 66, worked at PepsiCo for 24 years, 12 of them as CEO, before stepping down in 2018. . While she was CEO, PepsiCo's revenues grew from $35 billion to $63.5 billion and she became known for promoting such good for you snacks as Baked Lays potato chips and Naked juices made of fruits and vegetables.

    Leena Nair Instagram Leena Nair

    Leena Nair, Unilever's first woman, first Asian and youngest ever Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) is now the new CEO of Chanel. Nair joined Unilever as a management trainee in 1992 and spent 30 years of her professional life in the company. Along with being chief of human resources, she was also a member of Unilever's executive committee. She's a gold medalist from XLRI, Jamshedpur and is counted among Fortune India's Most Powerful Women 2021.

    Roshni Nadar Malhotra Roshni Nadar Malhotra

    Roshni Nadar Malhotra, chairperson of HCL Technologies and the first woman to lead a listed IT company in India, was placed at the 55th position in the Forbes' most powerful women list in 2020. She took over the top role at HCL from her father Shiv Nadar who co-founded the parent company, HCL, back in 1976.
    Tags: #Falguni Nayar #Gita Gopinath #Indra Nooyi #international women's day 2022 #Kiran Mazumdar Shaw #Leena Nair #Roshni Nadar
    first published: Mar 8, 2022 09:05 am
