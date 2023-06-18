Woman wears 'F*** off' T-shirt in Aadhar card photo. Pic goes viral

The woman shared the photo on her Facebook page and said she might be stuck with it for the rest of her life. (Photo credit: Screengrab from facebook.com/anjie.uchiha).

A woman, unknowingly, wore a T-shirt that had the words "F*** off" written on it while taking a photograph for her Aadhar card. The woman, who was identified as Anjie Uchiha from Noida, posted a photo of her Aadhar card on her Facebook page and in the caption mentioned that she was likely to be stuck with it for the remainder of her life.

"Everytime I need my Aadhaar card for something, I cannot help but feel amused by how I casually wore a tshirt that says 'F*** OFF' on the day I had to get the ID card renewed, and will now be stuck with this for probably the rest of my life," she wrote.

The viral post had in excess of 5000 reactions, over 500 comments and more than 3000 shares.

The post generated several comments, many of whom praised the woman for wearing such as T-shirt for taking a photo that was to be used on her Aadhar card.

"It's the coolest thing u ever done in ur lyf,"one user wrote.

"If i ever become a game creator that has a cute protagonist then i will add a tee which says this," another user wrote.

"I am more amused at your expression (a sweet, pretty soul bearing face). The caption on your shirt and your facial expression bears no resemblance!!," a third user wrote.

