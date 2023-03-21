Watch: Pakistan education minister uses expletive at college event, issues apology

On Monday, Pakistan Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain tweeted apologising for using the word in his speech, stating that it was a slip of the tongue on his part. (Image: Screengrab from video tweeted by @muneebqadirmmq)

Pakistan Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain received criticism for using inappropriate language at a college graduation ceremony at Lahore's Government College University (GCU).

In a video shared on Twitter, the minister is heard telling the gathering about how he once met the Vice-chancellor of Faisalabad Agriculture University Rana Iqrar who told him while using an expletive word how he worked in the Agriculture University despite coming from the ruling class of the Rana tribe.



This is our Education Minister, Rana Tanveer Hussain. Just look at this man’s language & tell me why anyone should be surprised to see the dismal state of education in this country. He couldn’t even fake it for a graduation ceremony. The lack of education shines through & through pic.twitter.com/1eQVCeGPtk

— Muneeb Qadir (@muneebqadirmmq) March 18, 2023



Yesterday at GC University Lahore, i had a slip of tongue during my speech. I feel sorry about that and take my words back.

— Rana Tanveer Hussain (@RTanveerPMLN) March 18, 2023



It wasn’t a slip of tongue, it was a proof of your normal behavior. I remember I once told one of your die hard fan that: رعنا تنویر جیسے جاھل کو میں اپنے گھر کا ملزم نا رکھوں اور نوازُ نے اسکو وزیر بنادیا — Hussaini (@BhaiiLoog) March 19, 2023

On Monday, Hussain tweeted apologising for using the word in his speech, stating that it was a "slip of tongue" on his part.However, despite issuing the apology on Twitter, social media criticised the minister for using the expletive in his speech.Other social media followers responded to the tweet saying that ministers must behave professionally and set a positive example for others.