Woman visits IKEA Hyderabad to buy one lamp, walks out with bill as tall as her

Sameera Khan shared a picture of herself while posing with the bill that appeared taller than her. (Image: @sameeracan/Twitter)

A Twitter user shared her experience of going to IKEA and buying everything but the one thing that she needed the most.

Sameera Khan shared a picture of herself at the Swedish brand’s store in Hyderabad and the bill that was generated was nearly as tall as her.

Khan, the head of People Success at inFeedo, also runs a cafe named “Goldspot” in Goa. In her tweet that has gone viral, she said that she had gone to buy one lamp from IKEA. Instead of buying that, she bought a whole lot of other things from the furniture store.

She shared a picture of herself while posing with the bill. The piece of paper appeared taller than her.

“Went to IKEA to buy ONE lamp. Forgot to buy the lamp,” read the caption of the post.

The post went viral and social media users shared their amusing thoughts in the comments section.

“Haters gonna hate but this legit happens,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “IKEA and DMart are such places. You forget to buy the one thing you wanted, end up buying everything else.”

“I have an unused lamp which I bought from IKEA. You can take that for discount,” a third user chimed in.

A fourth user remarked, “Wow, the bill is actually taller than you.”

Some users also termed the same as “rich people problems”.

This is not the first time that IKEA has come in the light on the microblogging platform. A YouTube content creator named Ishan Sharma went to IKEA Bengaluru for just five items but ended up spending Rs 80,000 after buying 78 items.

He then went on to justify his shopping spree by putting it on the Swedish furniture giant’s “tricks”.