Woman travels to Guatemala, eats pizza cooked on volcano. Viral video

Alexandra Blodgett added that the pizza was called "Pizza Pacaya" and offered suggestions to those who planned to travel in the region. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video posted on www.instagram.com/alexandrablodgett)

A woman left many social media users shocked after sharing a video in which she was seen eating a pizza that was cooked on an active volcano.

The woman, identified as Alexandra Blodgett- a traveller- shared the video on her Instagram page in which she could be seen eating an unusual pizza, which was made from a volcano.

The video starts with a person placing an uncooked pizza on the ground and covering it. A few moments later, the person takes the pizza and serves it to Blodgett. The woman could be seen eating the pizza, later in the video.

"Traveling to Guatemala to eat pizza cooked on an active volcano. Ok so maybe we didn’t travel there just for that, but it was a fun bonus," the caption stated.

Blodgett added that the pizza was called "Pizza Pacaya" and offered suggestions to those who planned to travel to the region.

"This volcano is active! The last significant eruption was in 2021. It gets WINDY and cold up there, so make sure you bring layers!" she said.

The video generated several comments, many of whom could not believe what they had seen. One user stated that the person had tried this in 2022.

"One semester of introduction to earth science told me all I needed to know that this is an incredibly dangerous idea but…" one user wrote.

"Did this in 2022, the pizza is actually so good," another user wrote.

Also read: World's largest volcano erupts in Hawaii after 40 years

