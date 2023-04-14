Windows XP's iconic 'Bliss' wallpaper was clicked on a road trip. What Microsoft paid for it

Windows XP's 'Bliss', an iconic photograph, was clicked by Charles O'Rear and sold to Microsoft. (Image: @microsoft/Instagram)

Windows XP's "Bliss" wallpaper is one of the most iconic images in the world of technology. Everyone has seen the stock wallpaper that comes with Windows but the backstory behind the photograph is fascinating. The picture, clicked by photographer Charles O'Rear, captured the attention of millions when it was used as the default wallpaper for Microsoft's operating system.

The picture was taken in 1996 on a road trip that O'Rear was taking from his home in Napa Valley to visit his girlfriend in San Francisco. He was driving through Sonoma County, California when he noticed the beautiful landscape of green hills and blue skies. He pulled over to the side of the road, took out his medium-format Mamiya RZ67 film camera, and captured the now-famous photograph. O’Rear, who worked for National Geographic, said he always carried a camera with him and would often stop to click pictures.

O'Rear had no idea at the time that his photograph would become so famous. He simply took the picture because he thought it was beautiful. In fact, it wasn't until several years later that Microsoft contacted him about using the image for its new operating system, Windows XP. O’Rear had submitted the photo to a stock photo agency Corbis.

Microsoft paid O'Rear an undisclosed amount of money for the use of the image, but some estimates suggest that it could have been in the range of $100,000 or more. Ladbible claims it was in this range however the exact amount has never been made public due to a non-disclosure agreement.

Despite the financial rewards, O'Rear has said that he is proud of the fact that his photograph has become so iconic. He never could have predicted the impact that it would have on the world of technology and beyond.

The "Bliss" wallpaper has become more than just a default image for a computer desktop. It has become a symbol of simplicity, tranquility, and natural beauty. It's an image that has touched people all over the world, and it's one that will continue to be admired for generations to come.