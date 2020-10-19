172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|will-smith-meets-indian-spiritual-leader-sadhguru-says-been-following-him-for-a-while-5982861.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 05:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Will Smith meets Indian spiritual leader Sadhguru, says 'been following him for a while'

Sadhguru, who is currently on a 10,000-mile journey across the US, had made a pit stop to meet Will Smith, who is among his many celebrity followers

Moneycontrol News
Will Smith and Sadhguru (Instagram/ Sadhguru)
Will Smith and Sadhguru (Instagram/ Sadhguru)

Hollywood star Will Smith and his family was recently seen having a good time with spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev Sadhguru, who is currently on a 10,000-mile journey across the US.

The founder of Isha Foundation had made a pit stop to meet Will Smith, who is among his many celebrity followers.

A video of their rendezvous was shared by Sadhguru himself on his Instagram profile.

Close
In the BTS video, Sadhguru can be seen arriving at Will Smith’s residence on a bike. During their interaction, the renowned Hollywood actor is heard saying: “Sadhguru is in town. I have been following him for a while...I want my family to meet spiritual people, to start interacting with people who are not hooked on the material world.”







View this post on Instagram


Will Smith welcomes Sadhguru home to spend quality time with his family. They share heartfelt conversations, profound poetry, and enjoy Sadhguru's wit & wisdom!


A post shared by Sadhguru (@sadhguru) on

related news



Sadhguru shared the video on Instagram and captioned it: “Will Smith welcomes Sadhguru home to spend quality time with his family. They share heartfelt conversations, profound poetry, and enjoy Sadhguru’s wit and wisdom!”


The spiritual leader also shared pictures of himself with Will Smith and captioned them: “Will, it was a pleasure to spend some time with you and your wonderful family. May your Sangha be strong, and Dharma be your guide.”
First Published on Oct 19, 2020 05:29 pm

tags #isha foundation #Sadhguru #Will Smith #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.