Will Smith meets Indian spiritual leader Sadhguru, says 'been following him for a while'

Hollywood star Will Smith and his family was recently seen having a good time with spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev Sadhguru, who is currently on a 10,000-mile journey across the US.

The founder of Isha Foundation had made a pit stop to meet Will Smith, who is among his many celebrity followers.

A video of their rendezvous was shared by Sadhguru himself on his Instagram profile.

In the BTS video, Sadhguru can be seen arriving at Will Smith’s residence on a bike. During their interaction, the renowned Hollywood actor is heard saying: “Sadhguru is in town. I have been following him for a while...I want my family to meet spiritual people, to start interacting with people who are not hooked on the material world.”

Sadhguru shared the video on Instagram and captioned it: “Will Smith welcomes Sadhguru home to spend quality time with his family. They share heartfelt conversations, profound poetry, and enjoy Sadhguru’s wit and wisdom!”

The spiritual leader also shared pictures of himself with Will Smith and captioned them: “Will, it was a pleasure to spend some time with you and your wonderful family. May your Sangha be strong, and Dharma be your guide.”