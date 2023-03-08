Why this python rescued from 29th floor of US flat is up for adoption. Watch

"Banana" will be up for adoption soon. (Image: Screengrab from video shared by LibertyHumaneSociety/Facebook)

A python that was rescued from behind a refrigerator at a flat in the US is soon going to be up for adoption. “Banana” is a piebald ball python morph, the Liberty Humane Society NGO said, and shared a video of the reptile’s rescue from the 29th floor of a building in Jersey City.

“Banana” was found after a resident in the flat found the python behind a refrigerator and informed the Jersey City Police Department (JCPD). The NGO that provides shelter to rescued animals said that the reptile was domesticated and was most likely an escaped pet.

“‘Banana’, this beautiful piebald ball python morph, is not a threat, but we guess to some people a surprise snake can seem like an emergency! ‘Banana’ came to LHS today after a resident found them behind their refrigerator, panicked, and someone called JCPD. Did we mention their apartment was in the Newport district, on the 29th floor?” the organisation added.

The NGO said the python was likely someone's escaped pet and added that the reptile would be available for adoption after a week-long stray hold.

“This is a socialised, domestic snake and is likely someone’s escaped pet. Please contact the shelter if you have any information about where ‘Banana’ belongs. If you’re interested in rescue placement or adoption please submit an application on our website - ‘Banana’ will be available for adoption following their 7-day stray hold,” they added.