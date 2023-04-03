This family communicates by barking at people. Meet the most inbred family in the US

The Whittaker family has three siblings named Timmy, Ray and Lorraine. (Photo credit: youtube.com/Soft White Underbelly)

The behavioral patterns of one of United States' most inbred families have been revealed after a filmmaker visited their residence. Producer Mark Laita has put the spotlight on Whittakers who, he recalled, would bark at people, talk through grunts and would run away frequently when others tried to speak to them.

Laita released a 12-minute movie on his YouTube channel Soft White Underbelly. In the movie, he described the encounters with the family, which is based out of West Virginia and lives in a village with a population of about 800 named Odd which is 75 miles of Charleston.

In 2020, Laita visited the Whittakers and spoke about it in his channel. The Whittaker family has three siblings named Timmy, Ray and Lorraine. As per the Sun, their parents were double first cousins. Laita reported that genetic complexities have led to behavioral issues.

"It was out of control. There's these people walking around and their eyes are going in different directions and they are barking at us. And [this] one guy, you'd look at him in the eye or say anything and he would just scream and go running away and his pants would fall around his ankles," Laita said.

"They don't like people coming to ridicule these people," Laita added.

He also observed that the Whittakers were suffering from different health issues and few of them were able to speak about it only using grunts.

As per Discover Magazine, inbreeding can cause several side effects such as decreased cognitive abilities and muscular function, reduced height and lung function, and are at greater risk from diseases in general.