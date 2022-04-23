‘Where the Wipro story began’: See Rishad Premji’s blast from the past

Rishad Premji in a throwback photo from the '80s (Image: RishadPremji/Twitter)

Wipro chairman Rishad Premji has shared a throwback photo from the 1980s, taken at the place where the “Wipro story all began”.

Wipro, today a multinational corporation, started as Western Indian Vegetable Products Ltd in a small town of Maharashtra called Amalner. The company was incorporated on December 29, 1945 by Mohamedhusain Hasham Premji. After his death, his 21-year-old son, Azim Premji, took over Wipro. It was under his guidance that Wipro went from a small firm manufacturing cooking oil and ghee to the global IT giant it is today.

Azim Premji helmed Wipro for 53 of its 75 years. In 2019, his son Rishad Premji took over as the chairman of Wipro. His photo, posted this morning, shows him with brother Tariq in the early ‘80s.



Where the Wipro story all began in Amalner, Maharashtra. With my brother Tariq in the early 80s. pic.twitter.com/1PGb01RwWA

— Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) April 23, 2022

“Where the Wipro story all began in Amalner, Maharashtra. With my brother Tariq in the early 80s,” Rishad Premji wrote while sharing the sepia-toned photograph on Twitter.

This isn’t the first time Premji has taken a trip down memory lane to share some gems from his family album. He had earlier spoken about Republic Day celebrations in Amalner in a Twitter post from 2021: “Republic Day at Amalner, where Wipro was born was a day dedicated to factory personnel.

“As kids my brother and I were there on Jan 26 every year. I realized, only later that Wipro’s values of respect, integrity, responsibility have their roots here,” he said.



Republic Day at Amalner, where Wipro was born was a day dedicated to factory personnel. As kids my brother & I were there on Jan 26 every year. I realized, only later that Wipro’s values of respect, integrity, responsibility have their roots here. #75YearsofWipro #TheStoryofWipro pic.twitter.com/VG6Q6CghAm — Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) January 26, 2021



Before that, it was a tribute to his father Azim Premji.



My father, Azim Premji took over a small vanaspati biz at 21 & over 53 years grew it into a diversified, global co. Despite all he’s achieved, he hasn’t changed at all. I’ve learnt from him to stay grounded and to never let things go to your head. #75YearsofWipro #TheStoryofWipro pic.twitter.com/yDT6yp6nxd

— Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) January 19, 2021

“My father, Azim Premji took over a small vanaspati biz at 21 & over 53 years grew it into a diversified, global co. Despite all he’s achieved, he hasn’t changed at all. I’ve learnt from him to stay grounded and to never let things go to your head,” Rishad Premji wrote as he posted a throwback picture of his father.





