When Lata Mangeshkar sang ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon’ and moved Jawaharlal Nehru to tears

Lata Mangeshkar recalled singing the song in Nehru's presence at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, on January 27, 1963. (Image credit: @Prashant4INC/Twitter)

One of Lata Mangeshkar's most popular songs ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon’ which continues to be etched in people's memories had once brought tears to the eyes of late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1963.

The song was written by Kavi Pradeep in honour of Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the 1962 war with China, and was composed by C Ramachandra.

In 2014, when Mangeshkar was felicitated on the 51st anniversary of the song, she recalled singing the song in Nehru's presence at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, on January 27, 1963.

Mangeshkar said she had rehearsed the song only once and was apprehensive to perform on such short notice. But, Pradeep encouraged her to sing the song. After the performance, Lata Mangeshkar was nervous wondering if she had made a mistake, but then, she saw tears in Nehru's eyes.

Recalling the incident, she said, "But when I met Panditji (Nehru), I saw tears in his eyes. He said to me 'Lata, tumne aaj mujhe rula diya (Lata, you made me tear up)'.”

Lata Mangeshkar with Jawaharlal Nehru. (Image credit: @mangeshkarlata/Twitter)

The legendary singer, who mesmerised millions with her golden voice, died at 92, her sister Usha Mangeshkar revealed on Sunday morning.

The music icon, who tested positive for coronavirus, was admitted to the ICU of Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital last month.

Starting her career at the age of 13 in 1942 with songs in her mother tongue Marathi, Lata Mangeshkar has sung over 30,000 songs in several Indian languages in an over seven-decade career. She has lent her golden voice to generations of film heroines, from Madhubala to Kajol.