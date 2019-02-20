What's the route to Baga beach? Google retorts to Twitter trolls on 'faulty' map directions to Goa beach

Jagyaseni Biswas

Responding to trolls over wrong route to popular tourist destination – Baga beach in Goa — Google tweeted it had rectified the issue way back in 2017.



@tweesumz thank you for pointing this to us.

We, actually, already fixed this in 2017.

Looks like the banner needs fixing now "https://t.co/i1gIr6arMc">pic.twitter.com/i1gIr6arMc

— Google India (@GoogleIndia) 18 February 2019

The tweet read: “...thank you for pointing this to us. We, actually, already fixed this in 2017. Looks like the banner needs fixing now.”

Now, by far all of us have at least once been dismayed by Google Maps for showing a wrong route or taking a longer or less taken route that have led to the vehicle getting stuck in dingy lanes. One such incident recently made headlines, when multiple tourists looking for Baga beach in Goa ended up at a wrong location, allegedly courtesy Google Maps.

The incident comes as a learning for all of us who blindly rely on the navigation application to take us places when in a foreign land, especially in places such as Goa, where cab aggregator services do not exist.

However, in a twist to the tale, locals came to the rescue of revellers and put up a banner stating the location arrived at isn’t Baga, going forward to mention the actual route to the beach too. The poster also tells tourists that they have been fooled by the services and will be stranded about 1 km from the beach if they let the map take its course.

Hahaha. @googlemaps what's the route to Baga beach? Photo credits: masud. pic.twitter.com/0K2wK2TQD2— Sumanth Raj Urs (@sumanthrajurs) 16 February 2019

While which samaritan put up the banner remains a mystery, the photo, first shared by Sumanth Raj Urs, has gone viral on Twitter. Since the image was shared, the post got 315 retweets and 1006 likes on Twitter.



Absolutely need such banners. When it comes to route by walk it takes ppl through some crazy roads. In Jodhpur, we wanted to walk on a downhill path but the route suggested was from the roof of a house to the road below and we were just shocked — Shravya Boggarapu (@ShravB) 18 February 2019



While some Twitter users shared hilarious anecdotes of Google Map sagas gone wrong, one person tweeted about how ending up on a wrong route due to Google Maps’ faulty navigation, made him meet the love of his life.

Wow so sweet of whichever good samaritan did this lol. I've never thought beyond raising an error report— Atulaa (@atulaak) 16 February 2019



There can be a good movie named “Fooled by Google Maps”.

— anil (@anildigital) 16 February 2019

I met the love of my life because google maps fooled us. — Shivang (@shivng9) 16 February 2019