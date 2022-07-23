English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    What are the 'Little Miss' memes going viral on social media

    'Little Miss' trend: Social media users are posting memes referencing their habits, likes and struggles.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 23, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
    (Image credit: @juulpuppy/Instagram)

    (Image credit: @juulpuppy/Instagram)


    Social media users are hopping on a new trend that lets them acknowledge their quirks, insecurities and even mental health troubles.

    Meme creators are modifying characters from children's book series Little Miss and Mr. Men to suit their own unique personalities.

    The first "Little Miss" meme came from Instagram meme creator juulpuppy. The account came up with gems like "Little Miss Borderline Personality Disorder" , "Little Miss Fearful Avoidant" and Little Miss Shein Haul.

     


    Close

    Related stories

    Others caught on quickly, making the meme viral on Instagram and Twitter. An Instagram user named starbucksslayqueen created a "Little Miss S*** Talker" and a "Little Miss Can't Spell Restaurant".



     

    Some referenced their favourite bands and musical genres.

     

    Others admitted to spending on things they probably won't use

     

    There were also countless memes on social media about about sleeping habits, attachment styles and finances. 








    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by @littlemissnotesapp









    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by @littlemissnotesapp









    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by @littlemissnotesapp

    Non-binary social media users are using the gender neutral title "Mx".

     

    On TikTok, users are making videos describing their ex-partners and friends as variations of the “Little Miss” or “Mr. Men” characters, Bustle magazine reported.

    Instagram account juulpuppy, credited for making the "Little Miss” memes go viral, said they were glad people were having fun with the trend. She asked those using the format to acknowledge them.

    "My initial 30 little Miss/Mr. memes went viral and birthed subsequent meme pages on TikTok and Instagram and thousands of followers for other creators using this template!" they said.

    "Of course memes and internet culture generally aren’t really about credit but I think some of u guys could probably sympathize that I create original content almost every single day and have reaped very few of the benefits from this trend that I jump started," the meme creator added.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #memes #social media #social media trends
    first published: Jul 23, 2022 12:34 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.