West Bengal couple sells 8-month-old son to buy iPhone 14 for making Instagram Reels

A West Bengal couple has been accused of selling their baby to buy an iPhone (Representational image)

A shocking incident has been reported from West Bengal wherein a couple sold their 8-month-old son to buy an iPhone 14, which they wanted to use to create Instagram Reels while travelling across the state.

According to a Times of India report, the couple, Jaydev and Sathi Ghosh, live in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. Police apprehended Sathi after the crime came to light, but Jaydev Ghosh is still on the run and cops are searching for him.

The incident came to light after the couple’s neighbours got suspicious. They noticed that the couple did not seem worried or anxious about their 8-month-old baby who had been missing for some time. Additionally, the couple was spotted with an iPhone 14, which costs around Rs 70,000. Since they had a meagre income and had experienced financial difficulties in the past, their possession of an Apple iPhone 14 raised eyebrows.

Concerned neighbours informed local councillor Tarak Guha, who in turn asked police to investigate. Upon being questioned, the mother reportedly confessed to having sold her baby for an iPhone.

It also emerged that they had earlier tried to sell their 7-year-old daughter.

Police have filed a complaint against the couple. The woman who bought their 8-month-old child has also been charged with human trafficking.