Southwest monsoon on the move, heavy rainfall expected in northeast India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced the Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into some parts of South Bay of Bengal, South Andaman Sea, and Nicobar Islands within the next 24 hours. This development brings hope for relief from the scorching heat and a much-awaited respite for the region.

Over the next five days, Northeast India can expect light to moderate widespread rainfall, with heavy rainfall predicted at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh from May 19 to 22. The states of Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are also expected to experience heavy rainfall between May 18 and 22. Additionally, Meghalaya may witness isolated very heavy falls on May 18, 2023.

Rajasthan should be prepared for dust storms and dust-raising winds in isolated pockets on May 18, 2023, while Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim may receive heavy rainfall at isolated places on the same day.

Light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall is expected over East India during the next five days, while extreme South Peninsular India can anticipate similar weather conditions.

Apart from coastal Andhra Pradesh, where temperatures are likely to fall by 2-3°C, there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures across the rest of the country. However, heat wave conditions are expected in isolated pockets of Rajasthan from May 20 to 22, and in South Uttar Pradesh on May 20 and 21.

With humid air and high temperatures prevailing, hot and discomforting weather is expected in Konkan & Goa over the next five days, and in Rayalaseema, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu on May 18. Coastal Andhra Pradesh may also experience similar conditions on May 18 and 19.