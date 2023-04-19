Heatwave alert in India: These states are shutting schools and taking precautions. Details

Its been many hot, sunny days in Delhi prompting school measures to tackle the heatwave.

As the summer heatwave continues to ravage India, several states have issued guidelines for schools to take necessary precautions for the well-being of students. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had already warned states to make adequate preparations for a hotter-than-normal summer. Currently, the temperatures in several states have reached 45 degrees Celsius, with heatwave alerts being sounded in various regions.

The heatwave is expected to continue until April 22-23, with temperatures predicted to rise further across the country, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). While the IMD has forecasted rainfall in some areas, it will be some time yet before the mercury drops.

Here are some of the states and districts where schools are closed, or school timings have been changed:

Delhi: The Delhi government has issued guidelines for schools, stating that afternoon assemblies will not be conducted due to the detrimental effects of high temperatures on the health of children and adolescents. The government has also advised schools to ensure the availability of drinking water to students and to sensitize students to cover their heads during the day.

West Bengal: All educational institutions in West Bengal have been directed to remain closed from April 17 due to the "severe" heatwave. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged private educational institutions to do the same during this period. She said children have been complaining of headaches and other health issues after coming back from school in the last few days.

Odisha: Schools have reopened in Odisha, but they will run until 11 am, following an earlier directive to follow morning school timings. The temperature in at least 29 places in Odisha has recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, with Baripada and Jharsuguda boiling at 44.2 degrees Celsius. The government has shut all schools and anganwadi centres on April 19-20, citing the intense heat.

Tripura: The Tripura government has directed government schools to remain closed until April 23. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, who stated that the heatwave across the state may cause a bad impact on students' health.

Patna, Bihar: Due to the ongoing heatwave, school timings in Patna had been changed from 7 am to 1 pm to 6:30 am to 11:30 am. With Patna recording a temperature of 44.1 degrees Celsius, the highest this season, the district administration has issued an order directing all schools to wind up classes by 10.45 am from April 19.

Jharkhand: According to the new schedule for Jharkhand schools, classes for students up to Class 5 will now take place between 7 am to 11 am. On the other hand, classes for students from Class 6 to 12 will continue until 12 pm.

Meghalaya: The West Garo Hills district administration in Meghalaya has ordered schools to close for three days from Wednesday due to soaring temperatures. The order came in the wake of the mercury levels soaring above 37 degrees Celsius in the district, and even touching 40 degrees Celsius in the plains.

With the heatwave expected to continue for a few more days, it is essential to take necessary precautions like ensuring the availability of drinking water to students, and sensitizing them to cover their heads during the day to avoid any health-related issues.