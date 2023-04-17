English
    How to prevent heat-related ailments during heatwave: 4 points

    The summer in India at its early stages can border on unbearable and its peak can border on the unlivable.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 17, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST
    Heatwave

    The summer heat can affect different people of different ages and it can cause different types of medical conditions.

    The summer in India at its early stages can border on unbearable and at its peak can border on the unlivable. The summer heat can affect different people of different ages and it can cause various types of medical conditions.

    The Indian Meteorological Department has warned about a heatwave in different states of India such as Uttarakhand and has predicted a rise in temperature by 2-4 degrees in states such as Odisha and West Bengal.

    Here are some of the medical conditions that can affect you during summers and how you can survive those conditions:


    HEAT CRAMPS
    Symptoms
    Muscular pain and spasms usually in the legs or abdomen.
    Causes
    Exposure to high heat and humidity.
    Loss of fluids and electrolytes from the body.Action Plan
    Keep yourself hydrated.
    Drink electrolyte solutions and eat food rich in potassium.
    Avoid strenuous exercises for several hours.

    HEAT EXHAUSTION
    If heat exhaustion is left untreated it can cause heatstroke, which is a life-threatening condition.

    Symptoms
    Heavy sweating, headache, nausea, dizziness, exhaustion and weakness.
    Cool, moist, pale or flushed skin.Action Plan
    Move the person to a cooler place.
    Remove or loosen tight clothing.
    Apply cool, wet cloth to the skin.
    Give small amounts of cold water to drink.
    Seek medical help if the person declines water, vomits or starts to lose consciousness.

    HEAT STROKE
    A life-threatening condition in which the body is unable to cool itself.


    Symptoms
    Hot, red skin which may be moist or dry
    Changes in consciousness, vomiting
    High body temperatureAction Plan
    Move the person to a cooler place.
    Remove or loosen tight clothing
    Apply cool, wet cloth to the skin.
    Give rapid cooling by applying cold packs to the ankles, wrists, groin, necks and armpits.


    HOW TO SURVIVE HEATWAVE
    DO's
    Stay hydrated even when you are not thirsty
    Eat small meals and eat more often
    Avoid extreme temperature changes
    Wear loose-fitting , light-colored, lightweight clothing
    Postpone outdoor games and activities
    Take frequent breaks when working outdoorsDONT's
    Leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles
    Have beverages with alcohol or too much caffeine
    Venture out in high temperature
    Do strenuous exercises during the hottest part of the day.


    Also Read: Heat wave to persist in east India, relief likely in northwestern plains soon: IMD

