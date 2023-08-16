After surplus rainfall in July, monsoon may slip into a deficit zone this month

IMD has also forecasted that rainfall is expected to pick up pace around August 18 onwards.

After a spate of excess deluge in some parts of the country last month, the Southwest Monsoon has begun hinting 'above normal' to 'below normal' rainfall barely within 15 days into August. Rainfall this monsoon was reported to be 5 percent higher than the long-period average towards the end of July.

According to data presented by the India Meteorological Department, rainfall went from a positive 15 percent in July to a negative 36 percent in August as 263 out of 717 districts in India received inadequate rainfall.

The deficit rainfall in multiple eastern and southern states has firmed up the fear of drought, particularly in worst-hit states like Bihar where 31 out of 38 districts received inadequate rainfall, Kerala where all 14 districts faced a shortfall, Jharkhand where 21 out of the 24 districts lacked enough rain, and Uttar Pradesh where 46 out of 75 districts were largely dry.

The Met Office has also forecast a pick-up in rainfall around August 18. “The second half of August should see better rainfall. We expect a revival of monsoon from August 18 or so. It may not be very strong but areas along the west coast and peninsular India are expected to get wet weather, along with rainfall in several states in the east and northeast as well as central India," The Times of India reported, quoting senior IMD scientist D Sivananda Pai.

While states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may see a rebound in the rains, Maharashtra, Gujarat, western Rajasthan and Kerala may be parched with scanty rain.