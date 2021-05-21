Cyclone Tauktae | Thunderstorm, rainfall to continue in Delhi and NCR: IMD

Paramedics wearing PPE suits carry umbrellas as they walk inside a hospital premises during heavy rain in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. India recorded the pandemic's highest single-day death toll in the world on Wednesday, as coronavirus infections continued to spread through its vast rural areas with weak health systems. (AP Photo/Ishant Chauhan)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-60 over Delhi and the adjoining NCR region.



#WATCH | Delhi receives heavy rainfall; visuals from India Gate area pic.twitter.com/BwZpZaiG8p

— ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2021

The weather department said that thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and few places of NCR (Badurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida).

In addition to Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, Haryana is also likely to receive rainfall over Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Fatehabad, Narwana, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Gohana, Kharkhoda, Adampur, Hissar, Hansi, Meham, Rohtak, Siwani, Tosham, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Loharu, Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Kosali, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Farukhnagar, Bawal, Rewari, Nuh, Sohana, Hodal, Aurangabad, and Palwal, IMD said.



Raya, Barsana, Nandgaon (U.P.) Laxmangarh, Nagar, Alwar, Tizara, Deeg (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/GKYX2UMdJq — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 21, 2021

Besides, Khatauli, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Amroha, Garhmukteshwar, Siyana, Hapur, Pilakhua, Sahaswan, Narora, Anupshahar, Jahangirabad, Bulandshahar, Gulaoti, Barsana in Uttar Pradesh will also receive light to moderate intensity of rain.

Meanwhile, according to IMD, a record 119.3 mm rainfall pounded Delhi under the impact of cyclonic Tauktae and a western disturbance in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on May 20, breaking all the previous records for May.

This was double the previous record rainfall of 60 mm on May 24 in 1976.

A large portion of a road along with the footpath near a Delhi Metro station construction site caved in due to heavy rains, prompting the city transport minister to order a probe into the incident.

"Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot visited the DMRC site at Dhansa Stand Metro Station and Khaira Crossing where a large portion of a road caved in, damaging the nearby buildings during heavy rains last night," the transport department said in a statement.

A truck also fell into the huge pit caused due to a cave-in of the road. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, it said.