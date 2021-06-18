Monsoon advancement unlikely in Delhi, parts of northwest India till June-end: IMD

File image

Conditions are not favourable for advancement of the monsoon into Rajasthan, some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi till the last week of June, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on June 17.

However, there could be slow progress into some more parts of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh over the next two to three days due to favourable local features, news agency PTI quoted the weather department as saying.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Diu, Surat, Nandurbar, Bhopal, Nowgong, Hamirpur, Barabanki, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Ambala and Amritsar.

"The impact of mid-latitude westerly on monsoon is likely to continue till June 23, and hence the advance of monsoon into Rajasthan, remaining parts Punjab, Haryana and Delhi is not likely during the same period," PTI quoted the IMD forecast as saying.

Monsoon flow pattern is likely to organise and strengthen gradually between June 26-30 and further advance to most parts of northwest India during the same period, IMD said.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over eastern Uttar Pradesh in the next two-three days under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the region and its neighbourhood.

Forecast for Konkan and Goa

Isolated "extremely heavy" rainfall is predicted over Konkan and Goa and central Maharashtra on June 18 as a result of an offshore trough running from the south Karnataka to the north Kerala coast.

Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate, between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm heavy and between 115.6 and 204.4 very heavy. Rainfall above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy.

The weather department had earlier predicted that the wind system may reach Delhi by June 15.

The monsoon usually reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.

By June 13, the monsoon had covered Madhya Pradesh, entire Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar, most parts of east Uttar Pradesh, some parts of western Uttar Pradesh, northern Haryana, Chandigarh and northern Punjab, and all of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The southwest monsoon usually reaches western Rajasthan by the first week of July. The region is also its last outpost in the country to cover. It reaches northwest Rajasthan late and also withdraws from there early. The southwest monsoon made an onset over Kerala on June 3, two days after its usual date. But then it made rapid progress covering many parts of east, west, south, and central India before the normal date.

(With inputs from PTI)