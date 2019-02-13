We All Win: Microsoft's Super Bowl that commercial made the news for all the right reasons

Microsoft made a big splash at Super Bowl 53 after a four-year hiatus. The game may not have lived up to expectations with the New England Patriots ramming their way past the Los Angeles Rams, but Microsoft certainly did. Super Bowl commercials have become folk law in the United States with the company’s spending millions of dollars to get air time during the event.

From Avengers Endgame to Game of Thrones, all the big names had their say. But none of them made as significant an impact on the world as the Microsoft commercial – We All Win. By far one of the most heart-moving ads in Super Bowl history. The ad was essentially for the Xbox’s Adaptive Controller for children with disabilities.

A Story of Struggle

The commercial tells the story of a love for gaming that transcends all other limitations that come with disabilities. Children with limited mobility aren’t often able to experience the real world. Video games play a huge part in the lives of these kids through a multiplayer community or co-op gameplay. However, in some cases, mobility restrictions can even make gaming on a console difficult, which is where the Adaptive Controller comes in.

Microsoft’s Adaptive Controller was built to help children with disabilities overcome the hurdles that they would otherwise face on a standard Xbox controller. The Adaptive controller is a tool designed explicitly for limited-mobility gamers. Not only does the controller remove a major barrier that limited disabled kids from reaching their full potential, but it also reminds them every obstacle can be overcome with the right amount of dedication.

This is one product that the software giants have definitely poured their heart and soul into. Even the box is custom designed and can be easily opened with limited mobility. Considering 30-secs of ad space during Super Bowl 53 cost over 4 million dollars and Microsoft had no shortage of products that needed promoting, the Adaptive Controller commercial puts diversity before everything, and truly represents the best of Microsoft.