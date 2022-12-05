Watch: This ATM displays your bank balance along with your photo

A video of the machine, shared by a journalist on Twitter, has over 7.7 million views. (Image credit: mschf/Instagram)

An ATM that creates a dash board of people based on their bank balance has become the biggest crowd-puller at an air fair in Miami, US. The fully functional ATM, from which people can withdraw cash was created by MSCHF, a New York-based art collective.

A video of the machine, shared by a journalist on Twitter, has over 7.7 million views.



“This is an ATM where once you out your debit card, it will take a picture of you. And it will out your bank account balance on the leaderboard in a ranking and it will rank you among other Art Basel guests to see who has the most money,” Joel Franco says in the video shot at Art Basel in Miami.

When the video was shot, the person with the highest bank balance at that time was a man who had $2.9 million in his account, according to the dashboard. There were several people (with their photos displayed) who had a zero bank balance.

American DJ and music producer Diplo emerged to the Number 1 spot on the ATM’s dashboard at one point, with a bank balance of $3 million. Diplo posted a video of himself using the ATM at the air fair in Miami. “I just won Art Basel,” he tweeted, along with the video. The 25-second clip showed him thrilled to be at the top spot, as people around him clapped.



Another user beat Diplo with a bank account balance of over $9.5 million.

"ATM Leaderboard is an extremely literal distillation of wealth-flaunting impulses," Daniel Greenberg, co-founder of MSCHF, told NPR.

"From its conception, we had mentally earmarked this work for a location like Miami Basel, a place where there is a dense concentration of people renting Lamborghinis and wearing Rolexes."

The ATM was sold for $75,000 at Art Basel, he told NPR.

MSCHF has collaborated with Perrotin, an art gallery that was in the news in 2019 after it displayed a banana, duct-taped to the wall at Art Basel Miami in 2019. The installation was sold for $120,000.