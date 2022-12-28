Watch: Rahul Gandhi shares a sweet moment with mother Sonia Gandhi at Delhi event

Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi share a moment during an event in Delhi. (Screengrab from ANI video)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was caught on camera sharing a delightful moment with his mother Sonia Gandhi during the party's 138th Foundation Day celebration at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in Delhi.



#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had a joyful moment with his mother Sonia Gandhi during the party's 138th Foundation Day celebration event in Delhi pic.twitter.com/tgqBAxY2co

— ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

In the ANI video, the Congress leaders were seen sitting with another party member chatting animatedly when Rahul Gandhi leans forward to pinch his mother's cheeks. Sonia Gandhi , however, playfully brushes his hand off and appears to say, "Don't do that, please."

Rahul Gandhi had made headlines a day ago when photos of him wearing just a t-shirt in Delhi's biting cold went viral on social media. On being asked about it on Wednesday, the Congress leader told ANI, "T-shirt hi chal rahi hai aur jab tak chal rahi hai chalayenge... (Will wear it as long as I can)".

In Pics: Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi; Thousands walk alongside Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Haasan takes part

Meanwhile, Congress leader Salman Khurshid said on Monday, "Rahul Gandhi is superhuman. While we are freezing in the cold and wearing jackets, he is going out in t-shirts (for his Bharat Jodo Yatra). He is like a yogi doing his 'tapasya' with focus."

Taking a potshot at his comment, BJP General Secretary Dushyant Gautam said," Rahul Gandhi should tell which prasad he consumes, due to which he does not feel cold. He should also give the same prasad to his sena so that they too do not have to wear clothes in the cold."

The Wayanad MP is in the national capital after the Delhi leg of the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra led by him entered the national capital on Saturday. The yatra is currently on a week-long break.

(With inputs from ANI)