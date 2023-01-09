Watch: Nirmala Sitharaman tells students in Kota, 'Do not study on Sundays'

Nirmala Sitharaman addresses students after an event in Kota. (Screengrab from News18 video)

During an interaction with students in Kota on Sunday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman advised them to not study on Sundays, but to do well and focus on becoming future leaders of the country.

"Do not study on Sundays," Sitharaman said to a bunch of students eliciting laughter. When told that the students had assembled on a Sunday only to meet her, the Minister added, "So good to see you all here."



'Don't study on Sundays; but do well, you are going to be the leaders later': Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tells young students in Kota

She also wished the students good luck for their upcoming entrance exams.

Addressing a 'Yuva Shakti Samvad' in Kota, Nirmala Sitharaman said it was refreshing to have interacted with young minds. "It is so invigorating. I am so touched by the presence of such young brains. It does give a lot of motivation when you have such energy. It is that energy that keeps India going forward," she said.

The Minister also answered questions asked by the students. In a video shared by her office, Sitharaman can be seen answering a question on what the Centre has been doing to make it easier to start a business in India.



Ease of Doing Business is not just a Central Government responsibility because business after all starts in the states. Central Government can bring in rules, meaningful regulations, remove many of the burdens and give it as a policy. - Smt @nsitharaman tells students in Kota.

"India's rank in ease of doing business is good but its rank in ease of starting business isn't that good. So what help can we expect from the government?" a student asked during the Yuva Shakti Samvad event. Responding to it, Sitharaman said, "Ease of Doing Business is not just a Central Government responsibility because business after all starts in the states. Central Government can bring in rules, meaningful regulations, remove many of the burdens and give it as a policy."