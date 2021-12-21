Watch: Man blows up Tesla car with 30 kg dynamite, Elon Musk doll inside

The Tesla owner carried out the blasting operation at a former quarry in a Finland village. (Image credit: Screengrab from YouTube video by Pommijatkat)

A man who owned a Tesla car blew up his electric vehicle using 30 kg dynamite after was told that repairing damaged parts would cost him Rs 17 lakh.

Tuomas Katainen, who lives in Finland, owned a 2013 Tesla Model S. He carried out the blasting operation at a former quarry in the village of Jaala in southern Finland.

“When I bought that Tesla, the first 1,500 km were nice. It was an excellent car. Then error codes hit. So I ordered the tow truck to take my car in a service. So the car was at a Tesla dealer's workshop for about a month. Finally I got a call that they cannot do anything for my car and that the only option is to change the whole battery cell," said Katainen in a YouTube video.

“The cost would be at least 20,000 € (Rs. 17 lakh), and permission to operation has to ask Tesla. So I told them that I’m coming to pick up the Tesla. Now I’m going to explode the whole car beacue apparently there is no guarantee or anything.”

A YouTube channel called “Pommijatkat” has captured the entire process of explosion of the Tesla car in a snow-covered region in the Finland village, carried out in pitch darkness, with flash lights on

The video shows bombs attached to the car.

One of the men who was part of the exercise said it was a risky task as threw was 30 kilograms of dynamite involved and hence, there could be no room for errors.

All the explosives were taped to only one side of the car, so that the operatives would know which side the explosion would take place.

The team who carried out of the operation was seen standing at a distance from the car, inside a tent, as they pressed a button to a countdown. The car, parked in snow and taped with explosives, blasted in seconds, sending huge plumes of smoke and debris into the air.

The team also put inside the car an effigy of Tesla's CEO Elon Musk, that was flung down from a helicopter.

Once things cooled off, the car owner and the others walked up to the site to pick up debris.