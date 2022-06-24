Watch: Joe Biden defined America in a single word. Only trouble? It’s incomprehensible

US President Joe Biden stuttered while officially introducing Judge Jackson

US President Joe Biden stumbled while trying to define America in a single word, shows a video that went viral after resurfacing on Twitter recently. The video shows Biden delivering a speech while flanked by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Judge Jackson on either side.

Viral footage of the POTUS stuttering during the speech has been widely circulated online in recent days, racking up more than 7.7 million views on Twitter.

Joe Biden, who has a speech impediment, slipped up while trying to complete his one-word definition of America, instead delivering an incomprehensible word salad that amused many on social media.

“America is a nation that can be defined in a single word: Asufutimaehaehfutbw,” one Twitter user quipped while sharing the footage.

The video has amused many on the microblogging platform, but a vast majority felt it was morally in the wrong to mock a man who has been frank about his speech impediment. Biden has earlier opened up about his lifelong struggle with stuttering, saying that he still sometimes caught himself stuttering, especially when he is really tired.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the viral video:



making fun of stuttering? not cool dude — Kimberly (@MIT1991_2) June 22, 2022





He has a speech impediment. So many people (disproportionately kids) have speech impediment. What does it say about us when we make fun of it?

— Pliskin Verda (@Pliskin_49) June 23, 2022



Lmaooo!!! I don’t know whether to laugh or cry from embarrassment @CryptoWendyO On behave of all sane Americans we do not claim this man. — Ivy (@cryptoaddict86) June 22, 2022





Oh well,

we have the Biden’s version of cofvfefe

— Godwin kurian (@Kurian_Godwin) June 23, 2022

The viral clip is extracted from a longer speech that Joe Biden delivered back in April to officially introduce Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the next Supreme Court Justice.

The full video makes it clear that Biden was trying to talk about his experience in the foothills of the Himalayas when he stuttered.

“America is a nation that can be defined in a single word. I was in the foothi- — foot- — excuse me, in the foothills of the Himalayas with Xi Jinping, traveling with him,” said Biden. “… In all seriousness, he said, ‘Can you define America for me?’ And I said what many of you heard me say for a long time. I said, ‘Yes, I can, in one word: possibilities.’”