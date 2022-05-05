Watch: Jet Airways flies again after 3-year hiatus on 29th birthday

Jet Airways took to the skies again after a gap of more than three years (Image: jetairways/Twitter)

Jet Airways is taking to the skies again after a three-year hiatus. On its 29th birthday today, the airline completed a test flight. It was an emotional day for Jet employees as well as loyal customers who have been waiting for it to resume operations, the official Twitter handle of the airline posted.



Today, May 5, our 29th birthday, Jet Airways flew again! An emotional day for all of us who have been waiting, working, and praying for this day, as well as for Jet's loyal customers who can't wait for Jet to commence operations again. pic.twitter.com/2HcSHa0bTS

— Jet Airways (@jetairways) May 5, 2022

“Today, May 5, our 29th birthday, Jet Airways flew again! An emotional day for all of us who have been waiting, working, and praying for this day, as well as for Jet's loyal customers who can't wait for Jet to commence operations again,” tweeted Jet Airways. Alongside the announcement, Jet shared a video of the test flight taking off.

“Happy to see you back,” wrote one Twitter user. “Hope to see you back in the skies. Congratulations,” another said.

Jet Airways, which has not flown since April 17, 2019, is currently in the process of re-launching operations under its new promoters Jalan-Kalrock Consortium. The airline stopped operations more than three years ago after collapsing under debt.

The flight today was a proving flight, which airlines must complete in order to get a permit. A proving flight is flown to test operational preparedness and complete safety checks.

Aviation veteran Sanjiv Kapoor took charge as the Chief Executive Officer of the airline on April 4. In a statement on Sunday, a Jet Airways spokesperson said, "We have a limited number of NCR-based cabin crew, trained and qualified on the Boeing 737 aircraft, on our rolls to operate our proving flights that should take place soon. Several of them have worked with Jet Airways in the past."





