English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Watch: Fisherman catches monster wolf fish that ‘killed everything in trap’

    Jacob Knowles posted a video showing the wolf fish he reeled in and later threw back into the ocean.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 28, 2022 / 03:19 PM IST
    A wolf fish caught by a fisherman in Maine (Screengrab from a video shared on Instagram by @jknowles831)

    A wolf fish caught by a fisherman in Maine (Screengrab from a video shared on Instagram by @jknowles831)


    A US fisherman’s video of a monster wolf fish has gone viral on social media. Jacob Knowles posted a video showing the wolf fish he reeled in and later threw back into the ocean.

    The footage begins with the huge fish thrashing on the floor of a boat. The fisherman, who is from Maine, can be seen picking it up and holding it up for the camera. "It's trying to bite me. They can bite too," he says, struggling to keep a grip on the thrashing fish. "It killed everything in the trap," Knowles says in the video he shared on TikTok and Instagram.







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by Jacob Knowles (@jknowles831)


    In the two days since it was posted online, footage of the monster wolf fish has gone viral with more than 3 million views on TikTok and thousands more on Instagram.

    Knowles was lobster fishing off the coast of Maine when he reeled in the big catch. He explained that wolf fish are a protected species and fishermen throw them back if they ever get caught in the trap.

    The Atlantic wolf fish is a top predator known for its unusually sharp teeth and ability to survive in extremely cold water. It has few natural predators besides sharks and humans.

    Close

    Related stories

    In the clip, Knowles was seen offering the wolf fish some lobster that it had already killed in the trap.

    "We don't get them very often, they're protected," he explains. "We let them go as soon as we get them. I guess we'll give him a snack seeing as he's already killed everything."

    He then lowers the fish towards a lobster and throws it back into the ocean, with the lobster still held firmly in its mouth.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Maine #rare sea creatures #Wolf fish
    first published: Jul 28, 2022 03:19 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.