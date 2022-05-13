English
    Watch: Alert cop saves woman getting dragged by train in Odisha

    A constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Odisha saved the life of a woman getting dragged by a moving train.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 13, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST
    RPF head constable S Munda has been praised for his presence of mind in saving a life (Image: ANI/Twitter)

    A constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Odisha saved the life of a woman getting dragged by a moving train.

    Head constable Sanatan Munda was on duty at the Bhubaneswar railway station on Wednesday when he noticed a woman had fallen in the gap between the train and platform. The passenger, identified by Times of India as one K Saraswati, had been trying to deboard a moving a train when she lost her balance and stumbled.

    It was only due to the quick-thinking of the RPF head constable that Saraswati was saved from serious injuries. Munda was filmed rushing towards the woman and dragging her out of harm’s way. CCTV footage shows the cop pulling Saraswati, 58, to the platform. Another woman, B Chandramma, who was also trying to get down at the platform, fell down too.

    The three people landed on their backs and sustained minor injuries, but Munda’s presence of mind averted a bigger tragedy. Watch the video below:

    “Munda spotted the duo and realised that a fatal accident was imminent if something was not done. He rushed towards the door of the train and pulled the two women towards the platform,” an inspector of Bhubaneswar RPF was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

    “The three of them fell on their backs but this act prevented a major accident. He sustained minor injuries and the two women also had a few bruises.”

    Twitter was full of praise for the RPF constable – “Admirable work,” wrote one person, while another said: “He should be rewarded for his bravery and presence of mind.”



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bhubaneswar #Odisha #RPF
    first published: May 13, 2022 02:17 pm
