Watch: Actor Manoj Joshi slams Air India for 'worst service'. Airline's response

Actor Manoj Joshi's rant against Air India is now viral.

Bollywood actor Manoj Joshi on Thursday slammed Air India for "worst service" since his flight was delayed by three hours and after he had to wait for 40 minutes at the baggage belt at Mumbai airport.



.@airindiain flight 634 was late by 3 hours and now i am waiting for baggage to come on belt since last 40 minutes at @CSMIA_Official. There is no staff here to guide or help. I have never faced such worst service till date. They spoiled my entire day. Who will compensate? pic.twitter.com/f5CsNRkoxV

— Manoj Joshi (@actormanojjoshi) October 12, 2022

Taking to Twitter, the veteran actor wrote, "Air India flight 634 was late by 3 hours and now I am waiting for baggage to come on belt since last 40 minutes at the Mumbai airport. There is no staff here to guide or help. I have never faced such worst service till date. They spoiled my entire day. Who will compensate?"

In the now-viral video, Joshi said, "Bhopal flight was delayed by around 3 hours. It took off, I came to Mumbai, and my baggage was to come on the belt. It contains a basket that has not come for the last 40 minutes."

"No one from the Air India staff is present here. Will they ever learn? I don't need an apology because I have other work. I have to go somewhere. 3 hours have been wasted, and if I am waiting for 45 minutes for some of my baggage, what is this way of working? I had to call someone, after which he came, and he has gone to bring my stuff. No one has given me any information. This is ridiculous."

Soon, Air India took note of the incident and tweeted in response, "Dear Mr. Joshi, we hope you've received your bag now. Please be rest assured that your feedback has been relayed to the airport team for necessary review. Hope to serve you better the next time you fly with us."