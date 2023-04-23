Warren Buffett isn't worried about Berkshire Hathaway, but about 'pandemic, nuclear threat'

Warren Buffet said he is generally optimistic about Berkshire Hathaway because he was confident of his own ability to identify risks.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett said he worried more about the prospect of catastrophic global events such as another pandemic and nuclear war than the success of his company when he goes to bed at night.

During a recent interview with CNBC, the 92-year-old CEO of Berkshire Hathaway was asked to comment on economic factors such as recent bank failures and inflation, to which he said he was more concerned about things out of his control than problems with his company.

"Well, at 92 I've got other things to worry about," he told the publication last week. "No, I don't worry about our ability. There are things I worry about. Sure. I worry about the nuclear threat. I worry about a pandemic in the future, all kinds of things but I don't worry about them because I can't do anything about them."

He added that he never ends his day worried about the performance of Berkshire Hathaway. "I never go to bed worried about Berkshire and how we'll handle a thing. If I'm worried about Berkshire, I should figure out something different to do about what Berkshire is doing," Warren Buffett told CNBC.

He added that he is generally optimistic about the company because he was confident of his own ability to identify risks and trends in the economy before others.

"I've got 99 and a fraction percent of my net worth in Berkshire, but I've got all my relatives in. I've got everybody in," Buffett said. "If I thought that I wasn't going to be able to do a decent job of managing the risk, a better than decent job, I'd be crazy to take on that responsibility."

Read more: Warren Buffett says there could be more banking failures in the future