Vivo Z5 with triple cameras, 4,500 mAh battery launched

Vivo has launched the Vivo Z5 in China. The smartphone is an iterative upgrade over the Z5x that was launched earlier this year in China. The Z5 features midrange specifications and is priced at Yuan 1,598 (approximately Rs 16,000).

Specifications of the Z5 include a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a ‘Halo Notch’, which is Vivo’s moniker for a water-drop notch. With minimum bezels, the Z5 sports a 90 percent screen to body ratio.

Under the hood, the Z5 gets powered by a Snapdragon 712, which is also found on the Z5x and Z1Pro (Review). For graphics, there is an Adreno 616 GPU. The SoC is paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM with 64GB and 128GB internal memory.

In terms of camera, the Z5 features a triple camera setup with a 48MP f/1.79 primary camera. The other two sensors include 8MP AND 2MP shooters. At the front, the notch houses a 32MP selfie camera with face unlock.

The Z5 gets a massive 4,500 mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. Vivo claims that the device can be charged to 50 percent within 30 minutes. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C, etc.

The Z5 has been launched in China for Yuan 1,598 (roughly Rs 16,000) for the 6GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants are priced at Yuan 1,898 (roughly Rs 19,000) and Yuan 2,298 (roughly Rs 23,000), respectively.