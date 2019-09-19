App
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo V17 Pro to launch with 32MP dual pop-up camera on September 20

Vivo has confirmed some V17 Pro specifications through the teasers uploaded on its social media handles.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Vivo is gearing up for the launch of V17 Pro on September 20. The Chinese smartphone-manufacturer has been teasing the V17 Pro, mainly for its dual-front pop-up camera setup. Vivo has also confirmed a bunch of other features giving interested buyers an idea about what can they expect.

Vivo V17 Pro would launch as an upgrade over the existing V15 Pro. The smartphone is getting significant upgrades over its predecessor. Vivo has confirmed some V17 Pro specifications through the teasers uploaded on its social media handles.

Starting with the display, Vivo has confirmed that the V17 Pro would have an all-screen design. The display is rumoured to be a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED and sport a Full HD+ 1080 X 2340 resolution. The V17 Pro is also rumoured to get a 21:9 CinemaWide aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

In terms of optics, the V17 Pro is Vivo’s first smartphone to get a rear quad-camera setup. It would feature a 48MP primary sensor for ‘Clear as Real’ images. The other three sensors have been a secret. We can expect the V17 Pro to feature an 8MP ultra-wide lens and two 2MP sensors.

The front camera is confirmed to get a dual pop-up camera. The setup would include a 32MP primary front camera sensor and could get paired with a 2MP depth sensor.

Under the hood, the V17 Pro could feature a Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB memory. Battery details are currently unknown, but we can expect the V17 Pro to feature a sub- 4,000 mAh cell via USB Type-C.

Vivo V17 Pro price and specifications would be confirmed at the launch event.

The Vivo V17 Pro launch event is scheduled to begin at 11.15 am on September 20 in New Delhi. Vivo is also expected to live-stream the event on YouTube.

First Published on Sep 19, 2019 03:39 pm

